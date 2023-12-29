Stars vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) will aim to halt a nine-game road losing streak when they face the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.
In the past 10 games for the Stars (6-3-1), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have had 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%).
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's matchup.
Stars vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Stars 5, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-375)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (20-9-4 overall) have a 6-4-10 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the 16 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-3-3 record (good for 23 points).
- Looking at the five times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-3-1 record, good for three points.
- Dallas has scored exactly two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).
- The Stars are 18-3-2 in the 23 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 38 points).
- In the eight games when Dallas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-2-0.
- In the 18 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 11-6-1 (23 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to register 21 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|8th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.41
|30th
|13th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.62
|30th
|19th
|30.1
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|16th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|14th
|21.65%
|Power Play %
|12.26%
|29th
|2nd
|86.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.23%
|27th
Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
