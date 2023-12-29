Friday's game at Moody Center has the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (9-2) squaring off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-67 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 81, UNC Greensboro 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-13.7)

Texas (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Texas' record against the spread this season is 3-8-0, while UNC Greensboro's is 3-6-0. A total of five out of the Longhorns' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Spartans' games have gone over.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball and are allowing 67 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

Texas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is grabbing 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.1 per contest.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Longhorns' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 84.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 67th in college basketball.

Texas has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 12.8 it forces on average (123rd in college basketball).

