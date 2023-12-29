At Moda Center on Friday, December 29, Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs (5-25) and the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) meet, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jerami Grant Total Fantasy Pts 1118.2 816.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.4 31.4 Fantasy Rank 51 16

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Insights

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama averages 18.8 points, 10.4 boards and 3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

The Spurs' -345 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 122.6 per contest (27th in league).

San Antonio falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It records 43.3 rebounds per game (20th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.7.

The Spurs hit 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.8 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.4.

San Antonio has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), 2.2 more than the 12.9 it forces (20th in league).

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant puts up 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -185 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.6 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allow 114.8 per contest (18th in the league).

Portland pulls down 41.7 rebounds per game (25th in the league) while conceding 44.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers hit 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.7.

Portland has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA action) while forcing 14.9 (third in the league).

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jerami Grant Advanced Stats

Stat Victor Wembanyama Jerami Grant Plus/Minus Per Game -5.7 -6.2 Usage Percentage 29.7% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 52.9% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 18.8% 6.3% Assist Pct 16% 12.3%

