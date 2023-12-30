The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) travel to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.9% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 250th.
  • The Wildcats' 75.8 points per game are just three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68).
  • At home, the Wildcats allow 77.4 points per game. Away, they concede 78.
  • Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sinks fewer treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas L 83-73 Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center
1/11/2024 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

