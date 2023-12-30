The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) travel to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.9% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 250th.

The Wildcats' 75.8 points per game are just three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.

When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68).

At home, the Wildcats allow 77.4 points per game. Away, they concede 78.

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sinks fewer treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule