How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) travel to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 40.9% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
- Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.9% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 250th.
- The Wildcats' 75.8 points per game are just three more points than the 72.8 the Hilltoppers give up.
- When it scores more than 72.8 points, Abilene Christian is 3-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison
- At home Abilene Christian is scoring 86.4 points per game, 18.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68).
- At home, the Wildcats allow 77.4 points per game. Away, they concede 78.
- Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sinks fewer treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (32.4%) than at home (30.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 83-73
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.