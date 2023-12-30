The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3) will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-5.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-5.5) 154.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Western Kentucky has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Hilltoppers' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.