Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Texas Longhorns (11-0) versus the Baylor Bears (9-0) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Baylor vs. Texas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Players to Watch

Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.