Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has a good matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 234.9 per game.

Cooks' 43 receptions (on 65 total targets) have led to 558 yards receiving (and an average of 39.9 per game) and six scores.

Cooks vs. the Lions

Cooks vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The Lions allow 234.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 24 this season (1.6 per game).

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-111)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this season, Cooks has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Cooks has received 12.1% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (65 targets).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (37th in league play), racking up 558 yards on 65 passes thrown his way.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has six total touchdowns this season (14.0% of his team's 43 offensive TDs).

Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 8.8% of the time in the red zone (91 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

