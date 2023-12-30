Will Brandin Cooks hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has hauled in 43 balls (on 65 targets) for 558 yards (39.9 per game) and six scores this season.

Cooks has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 14 1

