Will Brandin Cooks Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 17?
Will Brandin Cooks hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)
- Cooks has hauled in 43 balls (on 65 targets) for 558 yards (39.9 per game) and six scores this season.
- Cooks has six games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Brandin Cooks Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|6
|2
|10
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|14
|1
