Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown when the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has reeled in 109 balls, with a team-high 1,424 yards receiving plus nine TDs. He is averaging 94.9 yards per game.

Lamb has grabbed a touchdown pass in eight of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 15).

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1 Week 15 @Bills 10 7 53 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 10 6 118 1

