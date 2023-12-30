Dak Prescott has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Lions give up 234.9 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Prescott leads Dallas with 3,892 passing yards, or 259.5 per game. Prescott has thrown for 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Prescott has contributed 237 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 53 carries while producing 15.8 yards per contest.

Prescott vs. the Lions

Prescott vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 207 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 207 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has allowed four opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Lions have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Detroit has allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Lions have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

Prescott will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Lions concede 234.9 passing yards per contest.

The Lions have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 24 this season (1.6 per game).

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 284.5 (-115)

284.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+115)

Prescott Passing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in nine of 15 opportunities.

The Cowboys pass on 56.2% of their plays and run on 43.8%. They are second in NFL play in points scored.

With 516 attempts for 3,892 passing yards, Prescott is fifth in league play with 7.5 yards per attempt.

Prescott has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 15 games, including multiple TDs nine times.

He has scored 32 of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (74.4%).

Prescott accounts for 48.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 90 of his total 516 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (53.3%) out of 15 opportunities.

Prescott has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 13 red zone carries for 13.7% of the team share (his team runs on 51.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 20-for-32 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-34 / 134 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-39 / 271 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 29-for-41 / 299 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 331 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

