Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 17?
With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is Dak Prescott a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Prescott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has rushed for 237 yards (15.8 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
- Prescott has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
Dak Prescott Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|25
|38
|189
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|22
|32
|331
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|29
|41
|299
|3
|0
|7
|23
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|24
|39
|271
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|21
|34
|134
|0
|1
|4
|27
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|20
|32
|253
|2
|0
|5
|25
|0
Rep Dak Prescott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.