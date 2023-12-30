Will Deuce Vaughn pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Deuce Vaughn score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Vaughn has taken 23 carries for 40 yards (6.7 per game).

Vaughn has also hauled in seven passes for 40 yards (6.7 per game).

Vaughn has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Deuce Vaughn Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 8 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 3 16 0 3 16 0 Week 4 Patriots 8 9 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Giants 1 -2 0 1 11 0 Week 17 Lions 2 2 0 1 10 0

