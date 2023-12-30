The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Quakers allow to opponents.

Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 77th.

The Cougars record only 3.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Quakers allow (71.6).

Houston has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston posted 77.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 on the road.

Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule