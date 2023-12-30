The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Quakers allow to opponents.
  • Houston has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 33rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Quakers rank 77th.
  • The Cougars record only 3.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Quakers allow (71.6).
  • Houston has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston posted 77.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 on the road.
  • Houston sunk 7.9 threes per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Jackson State W 89-55 Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M W 70-66 Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State W 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Pennsylvania - Fertitta Center
1/6/2024 West Virginia - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

