The Houston Cougars (12-0) will try to continue a 12-game winning stretch when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Pennsylvania matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

Houston is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Cougars' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Pennsylvania is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Quakers' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Houston's national championship odds (+1100) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

The Cougars have experienced the 40th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100.

With odds of +1100, Houston has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

