The No. 3 Houston Cougars (12-0) host the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) after winning eight straight home games. The Cougars are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -25.5 132.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 132.5 points.

The average total in Houston's games this season is 125.5, 7.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cougars have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Pennsylvania (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 26.1% less often than Houston (7-4-0) this year.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 2 18.2% 75.5 156.4 50.0 121.6 133.6 Pennsylvania 7 87.5% 80.9 156.4 71.6 121.6 145.9

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The 75.5 points per game the Cougars put up are just 3.9 more points than the Quakers allow (71.6).

Houston has a 6-2 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 7-4-0 5-2 2-9-0 Pennsylvania 3-5-0 0-0 5-3-0

Houston vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Pennsylvania 16-2 Home Record 11-4 11-0 Away Record 6-9 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

