2024 NCAA Bracketology: Incarnate Word Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Incarnate Word be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Incarnate Word's complete tournament resume.
How Incarnate Word ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|216
Incarnate Word's best wins
Incarnate Word's signature win this season came on November 27 in a 57-44 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. In the win over Prairie View A&M, Destiny Terrell posted a team-best 16 points. Aliyah Collins came through with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 298/RPI) on November 19
- 57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 312/RPI) on December 10
Incarnate Word's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- According to the RPI, Incarnate Word has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Incarnate Word has been handed the 123rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Cardinals have 18 games remaining this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.
- UIW has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Incarnate Word's next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
