How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Incarnate Word vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Vaqueros have averaged.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.8% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 208th.
- The Cardinals average just 4.7 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Vaqueros allow their opponents to score (79.6).
- Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.0 on the road.
- The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (78.5) last season.
- At home, Incarnate Word made 6.1 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|L 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|W 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|-
|McDermott Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|McDermott Center
