When the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 17 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has caught 19 passes on 32 targets for 251 yards and one TD, averaging 20.9 yards per game.

Tolbert, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 51 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.