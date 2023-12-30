Will KaVontae Turpin cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Dallas Cowboys play the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will KaVontae Turpin score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Turpin has also tacked on 12 receptions for 127 yards and three TDs. He's been targeted 18 times, resulting in 9.1 yards per game.

Turpin has registered a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has one rushing TD in 11 games.

KaVontae Turpin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 3 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 1 26 1 Week 8 Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 5 1 Week 11 @Panthers 3 2 10 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 34 1 Week 13 Seahawks 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

