Saturday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) versus the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-6) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lamar, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 68-51 loss to TCU in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Lamar vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 68, Loyola Marymount 61

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 222-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 63-60, on December 13, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Louisiana (No. 222) on December 13

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 10

56-44 over UTEP (No. 243) on November 22

Lamar Leaders

Akasha Davis: 14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.3 FG%

14.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.3 FG% Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

14.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game to rank 210th in college basketball and are allowing 58.9 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

