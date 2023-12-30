The Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Luke Schoonmaker find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Schoonmaker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Luke Schoonmaker score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Schoonmaker has put up a 65-yard campaign thus far (5.4 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in eight throws on 15 targets.

In two of 11 games this season, Schoonmaker has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Luke Schoonmaker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 0 0 0 Week 5 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 1 1 13 0 Week 9 @Eagles 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 2 2 23 1 Week 12 Commanders 2 1 12 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1 1 4 0

Rep Luke Schoonmaker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.