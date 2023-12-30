The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Creighton Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-4.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-4.5) 149.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Marquette has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.
  • Creighton has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Marquette is fifth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
  • The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.