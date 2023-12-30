Michael Gallup will be up against the 10th-worst passing defense in the league when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Detroit Lions in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

Gallup has accumulated 34 catches for 418 yards and two TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 55 occasions, and averages 27.9 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gallup and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gallup vs. the Lions

Gallup vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Detroit has given up two or more TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 234.9 yards per outing this year, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

So far this season, the Lions have surrendered 24 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th in the league.

Watch Cowboys vs Lions on Fubo!

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gallup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gallup Receiving Insights

Gallup, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 15 games this season.

Gallup has 10.3% of his team's target share (55 targets on 536 passing attempts).

He has 418 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 54th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

Gallup has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 4.7% of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Gallup has been targeted three times in the red zone (3.3% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.