In the Week 17 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, will Michael Gallup find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cowboys vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Gallup has 34 catches (on 55 targets) for 418 yards and two scores, averaging 27.9 yards per game.

Gallup has made two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0 Week 8 Rams 3 2 20 0 Week 9 @Eagles 3 2 19 0 Week 10 Giants 2 2 70 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 31 0 Week 12 Commanders 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 5 3 48 1 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 4 0

