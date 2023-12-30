The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have won 10 games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Spartans games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Sycamores' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 12th-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans were +1500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +3000, which is the 30th-biggest change in the country.

Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

