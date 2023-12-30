Michigan State vs. Indiana State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have won 10 games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Indiana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|150.5
|-430
|+330
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- Spartans games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
- Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Sycamores' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 12th-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Spartans were +1500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +3000, which is the 30th-biggest change in the country.
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
