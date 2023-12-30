The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have won 10 games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Indiana State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 150.5 -430 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • Spartans games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
  • Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • In the Sycamores' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 12th-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Spartans were +1500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +3000, which is the 30th-biggest change in the country.
  • Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.

