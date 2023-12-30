Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With nine games on the NHL card Friday, you have lots of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -130 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Matthews' stats: 28 goals in 31 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Rantanen's stats: 18 goals in 35 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- MacKinnon's stats: 19 goals in 35 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Nylander's stats: 16 goals in 32 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 28 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +135 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Nichushkin's stats: 16 goals in 33 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score
Senators vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Tkachuk's stats: 16 goals in 30 games
Jason Robertson (Stars) +155 to score
Stars vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Robertson's stats: 11 goals in 33 games
Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +155 to score
Coyotes vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Keller's stats: 12 goals in 34 games
John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +160 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- Tavares' stats: 10 goals in 32 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.