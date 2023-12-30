2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Texas March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of North Texas and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How North Texas ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|271
North Texas' best wins
North Texas beat the No. 169-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Arlington Mavericks, 78-52, on December 23, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Aaron Scott, in that signature win, posted a team-best 26 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Jason Edwards also played a role with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 7
- 65-39 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on November 19
- 79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 2
- 75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 11
North Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Texas has drawn the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Mean Green's upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
- As far as North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
North Texas' next game
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN2
