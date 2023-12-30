If you're looking for bracketology analysis of North Texas and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 271

North Texas' best wins

North Texas beat the No. 169-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Arlington Mavericks, 78-52, on December 23, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Aaron Scott, in that signature win, posted a team-best 26 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Jason Edwards also played a role with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 7

65-39 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 2

75-64 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 11

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Texas has drawn the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Mean Green's upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

As far as North Texas' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green

Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN2

