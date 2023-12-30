The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: CBS

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

UCLA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

So far this year, four out of the Bruins' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Oregon is 40th in the country. It is way below that, 66th, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Ducks' national championship odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 20th-biggest change.

Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 While our computer ranking puts UCLA 110th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 34th.

The Bruins' national championship odds have fallen from +3000 at the start of the season to +8000, the 16th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

