The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ole Miss Rebels. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Ole Miss?

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 33, Ole Miss 18

Penn State 33, Ole Miss 18 Penn State has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

Ole Miss has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rebels are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-4.5)



Penn State (-4.5) Penn State is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Nittany Lions have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more eight times and are 7-1 ATS in those contests.

In Ole Miss' 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) Five of Penn State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

In the Ole Miss' 12 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The over/under for the game of 51.5 is 20.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Penn State (37.2 points per game) and Ole Miss (34.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 46.5 46.9 Implied Total AVG 32.8 34.6 31 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 61.1 57.5 Implied Total AVG 36.2 38.7 33.2 ATS Record 5-4-2 3-2-1 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-0 0-2

