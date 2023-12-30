How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) will try to break a five-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Florida A&M vs South Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia (2:30 PM ET | December 30)
- Mississippi Valley State vs San Francisco (6:00 PM ET | December 30)
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Aggies have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Prairie View A&M has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.
- The Aggies are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 154th.
- The Panthers put up five more points per game (72.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (67.7).
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 5-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M made more treys on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|North American
|W 92-61
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/20/2023
|@ Rice
|L 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 103-89
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Southern
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.