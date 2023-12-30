Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network.
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 4.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M Rank
|Texas A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|165th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|70.6
|272nd
|132nd
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|318th
|43rd
|40.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|221st
|1st
|15.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|105th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|4.8
|347th
|250th
|12.5
|Assists
|9.2
|358th
|30th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|13.6
|308th
