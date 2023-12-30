Saturday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum (on December 30) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-64 win for Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are coming off of a 73-69 loss to Utah Valley in their last game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 70, UT Rio Grande Valley 64

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

Against the Texas State Bobcats on November 21, the Bearkats registered their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.

Sam Houston has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 135) on November 21

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 293) on November 11

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 1

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK, 46.7 FG%

11.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.6 BLK, 46.7 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (9-for-44) Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.6 FG%

8.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.6 FG% Sydnee Kemp: 11.6 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (23-for-63)

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats' +24 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.5 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (281st in college basketball).

In home games, the Bearkats are averaging 12.4 more points per game (77.2) than they are in road games (64.8).

Defensively, Sam Houston has played better at home this season, giving up 60 points per game, compared to 80.6 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.