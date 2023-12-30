SMU vs. South Florida December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's AAC slate includes the South Florida Bulls (7-4) versus the SMU Mustangs (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
SMU vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
SMU Players to Watch
- Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Chantae Embry: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Romi Levy: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
