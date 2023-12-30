Saturday's game that pits the Tarleton State Texans (3-7) against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 68-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Texans' last game on Monday ended in a 67-59 loss to New Orleans.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 68, Texas Southern 61

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a 72-66 win on December 2. It was their signature win of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 300) on December 2

88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 359) on December 16

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.6 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Lexi Bull: 4.6 PTS, 67.7 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.6 PTS, 67.7 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 66.5 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and conceding 62.9 per outing, 156th in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential.

At home the Texans are putting up 69.3 points per game, 4.6 more than they are averaging on the road (64.7).

Tarleton State concedes 59.8 points per game at home, and 65.0 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.