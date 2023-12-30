2024 NCAA Bracketology: TCU March Madness Odds | January 1
Will TCU be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes TCU's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000
How TCU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|36
|32
|182
TCU's best wins
On December 16, TCU captured its best win of the season, a 79-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. In the win over Arizona State, Emanuel Miller dropped a team-leading 18 points. Micah Peavy came through with 13 points.
Next best wins
- 108-75 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 6
- 65-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 183/RPI) on December 24
- 111-87 over Old Dominion (No. 213/RPI) on December 21
- 84-83 on the road over Georgetown (No. 215/RPI) on December 2
- 86-52 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 17
TCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, the Horned Frogs have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.
- TCU has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
- The Horned Frogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- TCU gets the 294th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Horned Frogs' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.
- TCU has 18 games left to play this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
TCU's next game
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: TCU Horned Frogs -24.5
- Total: 149.5 points
