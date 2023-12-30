How to Watch the TCU vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (10-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. BYU Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 70.5 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 52.4 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- BYU is 10-3 when it scores more than 52.4 points.
- TCU is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 61.6 the Cougars allow.
- TCU is 12-0 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- BYU is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 47.6% of their shots from the field, just 15.8% more than the Horned Frogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 60.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.8 3PT% (62-for-145)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 AST, 35.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 59.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|W 68-51
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|W 96-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-34
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
