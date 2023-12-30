2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we expect Texas A&M to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +5000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-0
|27
|27
|25
Texas A&M's best wins
Texas A&M's signature win this season came in a 73-66 victory on November 10 over the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI. That signature victory versus Ohio State featured a team-leading 18 points from Solomon Washington. Wade Taylor IV, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 78-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 6
- 73-69 over Iowa State (No. 139/RPI) on November 26
- 79-66 on the road over SMU (No. 144/RPI) on November 14
- 79-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on December 30
- 89-64 at home over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on December 6
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Texas A&M is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the fourth-most defeats.
- Texas A&M has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M has drawn the 26th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Aggies' 18 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.
- A&M's upcoming schedule features five games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
