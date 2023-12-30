Can we count on Texas A&M to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 30 NR 30

Texas A&M's best wins

Against the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Texas A&M notched its signature win of the season on November 25, a 65-51 home victory. Lauren Ware put up a team-best 11 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the game against Cal.

Next best wins

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 63/RPI) on December 6

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 87/RPI) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 98/RPI) on November 12

87-63 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 114/RPI) on December 31

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 159/RPI) on November 9

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Aggies have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Texas A&M has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas A&M gets the 229th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 16 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Texas A&M's 16 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

