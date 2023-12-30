2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we count on Texas A&M to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|0-0
|30
|NR
|30
Texas A&M's best wins
Against the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Texas A&M notched its signature win of the season on November 25, a 65-51 home victory. Lauren Ware put up a team-best 11 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the game against Cal.
Next best wins
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 63/RPI) on December 6
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 87/RPI) on December 3
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 98/RPI) on November 12
- 87-63 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 114/RPI) on December 31
- 73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 159/RPI) on November 9
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Aggies have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).
- Texas A&M has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas A&M gets the 229th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 16 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Of Texas A&M's 16 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
