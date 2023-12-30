2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-Commerce Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Texas A&M-Commerce and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|86
Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins
Texas A&M-Commerce's best win this season came on November 20 in an 84-75 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The leading point-getter against Utah Tech was Mia Deck, who put up 18 points with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 248/RPI) on December 1
- 73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 272/RPI) on December 5
Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-Commerce has drawn the 40th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Lions' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records above .500.
- TAMUC has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas A&M-Commerce's next game
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
