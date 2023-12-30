Saturday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 win against Jackson State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' best win this season came in an 80-68 victory over the No. 15 UConn Huskies on December 3.

The Longhorns have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

The Longhorns have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13

76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 116) on December 27

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 23

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 93.0 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 54.4 per outing (34th in college basketball). They have a +502 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game.

