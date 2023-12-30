When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-1 5 9 35

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas' best wins

When Texas defeated the UConn Huskies (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. The leading scorer against UConn was Rori Harmon, who dropped 27 points with five rebounds and 13 assists.

Next best wins

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 40/RPI) on November 29

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 43/RPI) on December 27

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 49/RPI) on December 13

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 102/RPI) on November 12

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 116/RPI) on November 23

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Texas has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas has the 68th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Longhorns have 17 games remaining this season, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.

Texas has 17 games left on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.