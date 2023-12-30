The James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a 12-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the James Madison vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-11.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-11.5) 146.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Texas State has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Dukes' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

