How to Watch the Texas vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST
Two hot squads meet when the Texas Longhorns (13-0) host the Baylor Bears (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, winners of 11 in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 84.6 points per game are 30.2 more points than the 54.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- Baylor is 11-0 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- Texas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Longhorns score 39.9 more points per game (93) than the Bears give up (53.1).
- Texas is 13-0 when scoring more than 53.1 points.
- Baylor has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 93 points.
- The Longhorns are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears allow to opponents (35.6%).
- The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns concede.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Baylor Leaders
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|W 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 104-51
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|W 97-52
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|W 73-50
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Houston
|-
|Foster Pavilion
