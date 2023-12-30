2024 NCAA Bracketology: UT Arlington Women's March Madness Resume | January 7
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of UT Arlington and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How UT Arlington ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-8
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|199
UT Arlington's best wins
UT Arlington notched its signature win of the season on January 6, when it took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank No. 189 in the RPI rankings, 81-62. Taliyah Clark, in that signature victory, delivered a team-best 25 points with six rebounds and one assist. Hannah Humphrey also played a role with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 191/RPI) on November 25
- 69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 268/RPI) on December 19
- 61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 284/RPI) on December 30
- 76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 321/RPI) on December 16
- 73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 322/RPI) on January 4
UT Arlington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- UT Arlington has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- UT Arlington has drawn the 101st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Mavericks have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Arlington has 16 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UT Arlington's next game
- Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. UT Arlington Mavericks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
