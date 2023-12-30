The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) will host the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) after losing three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score 17.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (80.7).

The Mavericks score 10.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Aggies give up (56.8).

UT Arlington is 3-7 when scoring more than 56.8 points.

New Mexico State is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Mavericks are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Mavericks concede.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 24.7 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

UT Arlington Schedule