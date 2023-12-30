The UTEP Miners (8-5) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

This season, the Miners have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.

UTEP has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Miners are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 200th.

The Miners record 77.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.2 the Redhawks allow.

When UTEP puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 8-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did in away games (66.6).

Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.

At home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than in road games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule