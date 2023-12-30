The UTEP Miners (8-5) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • This season, the Miners have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have hit.
  • UTEP has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 216th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 200th.
  • The Miners record 77.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.2 the Redhawks allow.
  • When UTEP puts up more than 66.2 points, it is 8-1.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UTEP averaged 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did in away games (66.6).
  • Defensively the Miners played better at home last season, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 74.7 in road games.
  • At home, UTEP made 0.1 fewer treys per game (4.8) than in road games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 88-82 Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State W 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center

