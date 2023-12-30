Saturday's game features the UTEP Miners (4-8) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) clashing at Don Haskins Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for UTEP according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last game on Thursday, the Miners suffered an 81-71 loss to Illinois.

UTEP vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 72, Southern Utah 70

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners beat the UMKC Kangaroos in a 62-60 win on November 11. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UTEP is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

The Miners have five losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 255) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Erin Wilson: 12.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Jane Asinde: 15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

15.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Adhel Tac: 9.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

9.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Mahri Petree: 8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

8.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Delma Zita: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 67.2 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (317th in college basketball). They have a -72 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

