The UTEP Miners (6-4) will meet the Seattle U Redhawks (6-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Kobe Williamson: 10.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

UTEP vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 107th 78.6 Points Scored 73.4 223rd 120th 68.4 Points Allowed 62.1 18th 155th 37.3 Rebounds 35.6 225th 105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd 328th 5.5 3pt Made 6.8 236th 40th 16.7 Assists 14.2 138th 324th 14.0 Turnovers 13.0 268th

