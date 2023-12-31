The Boston Celtics (25-6) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 124 - Spurs 108

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 13.5)

Celtics (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-16.1)

Celtics (-16.1) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.8

The Celtics' .516 ATS win percentage (16-15-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .387 mark (12-19-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Boston (1-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than San Antonio (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 67.7% of the time this season (21 out of 31). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (18 out of 31).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 4-26, while the Celtics are 23-6 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the league (111.7 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123 points conceded per game).

San Antonio is 20th in the league in rebounds per game (43.2) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.5).

The Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists (29.3 per game) in 2023-24.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and 20th in turnovers forced (12.9).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 11th in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.