Devin Vassell and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Vassell, in his previous game (December 29 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted 22 points, five assists and four steals.

In this article we will look at Vassell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.2 18.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.8 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.6 PRA -- 24.7 25.8 PR -- 21.6 22.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.5



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Vassell has made 6.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

The Spurs rank 11th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.5 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are third in the NBA, conceding 24.3 per game.

The Celtics are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 27 9 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.